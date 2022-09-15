Why Jennifer Coolidge matters so much to her gay superfans

Jennifer Coolidge won the Emmy for her role in The White Lotus.

Jonny Mahon-Heap (he/him) is a Culture Reporter with focus on LGBTQ media, and is a Jennifer Coolidge Historian.

OPINION: I love Jennifer Coolidge.

I love the way she says “Hiiii”, as though she’s been waiting for you for a lifetime.

Mark Terrill Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress for "The White Lotus” – superfans (me) rejoice that she is finally getting her due.

I love how her voice sounds like spun sugar, like gilded twine, with all its eccentricities that draw you in.

I love that, like any diva, a level of mythos attends Coolidge and her life in Hollywood. Coolidge told the Guardian she would bribe her way into Studio 54 with claims she was Ernest Hemingway’s long-lost granddaughter, dressing in a grandiose fashion: “I’d turn up to New York clubs and tell them I was Muffin Hemingway; the granddaughter who wasn't Mariel or Margaux.”

I love the way she sells her own stories to the press, intermingling them with myths, so much so that we will never know the difference: about faking being Hemingway’s daughter to gain access to clubs, about pretending to be two women to date twins, and about being in love with a policeman.

I love the way she took the role with the lowest stakes in The White Lotus and won the highest accolades, all while shimmying through her acceptance speech.

I love that she turned the worst part of the night, being played off by the orchestra during her speech, into its best moment – raising more woops, yells, and shuddering cries, bringing the audience to fanfare with her simple, signature greeting: “Heeeey. Hiiiii.”

I love that Jennifer Coolidge has won an Emmy.

#CoolidgeHive rise up!

Mark Terrill Jennifer Coolidge shimmied and danced her way through the cut-off music – we have no choice but to stan.

For a generation of young girls, gays, and theys, Coolidge is Paulette Bonafonte, the sultry, sweet nail technician from Legally Blonde.

“I'm a middle-aged, high-school dropout with stretch marks and a fat ass,”, she says, in one of the most iconic lines in 90s history.

Coolidge’s own path from talented C-List star of the American Pie films, to Promising Young Woman, and her leading Netflix series, embodies the underdog myth that gays love to champion (Judy Garland being their most accurate and enduring example).

Supplied Jennifer Coolidge in American Pie.

Coolidge’s character names themselves have always been camp as anything: Paulette Bonafonté, Sherri Ann, and Mrs Belinda Wellington.

In her primary roles in The White Lotus and Legally Blonde are women on the verge of nervous breakdown: but why is it that gay men often feel such an affinity to protagonists in these conditions?

neon Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus – the role which won her an Emmy.

Coolidge’s role as cocktail-swilling, unhinged Tanya McQuoid was a comeback for the start – in a fitting role about an heiress who has everything, but has lost it all.

Coolidge always plays it funny, but not laughable; exploring the idea of being love-sick in a way both pathetic and camp.

Her character delights gay men everywhere, as a splendid monument in how to abide heart break (usually by prolific use of credit cards).

Despite Coolidge’s charms, her character finds herself on the outside in The White Lotus – divorced, older than the rest, unable to connect with anyone she isn’t paying.

Supplied In Christopher Guests’ classic Best in Show, alongside Jane Lynch.

Gay men reserve a special place in their hearts for such female entertainers: they seem to understand judgement and suffering. Coolidge plays up the idea of being pathetic to a point where it is camp. We feel kinship with older straight single women who do not affirm to traditional ideas of couplehood, like Coolidge.

This is helped by the fact that the luxury resortwear, from Versace to Olivia von Halle, that Coolidge wears in The White Lotus is an absolute slay.

I have far more gay friends who would prefer to align themselves publicly with Coolidge than with any member of Netflix’s Queer Eye team.

(Can you imagine being at The White Lotus with Antoni? His IQ lies at a cross between a mollusc and a krill, not that he could cook either of these.)

Supplied Jennifer Coolidge is my mother.

For gay men, she joins the list of Streep, Kidman, Winslet, Close, Dern, Witherspoon, and Chastain, who transcend what it means to be an actress, and ascend into icon status instead.

A fawning gay assistant (played by the wispish Tom Hollander) will accompany Coolidge for the second season of The White Lotus, perhaps as a response to her huge gay online fanbase.

Between that, there will be more dancing, more red-carpet looks, ands more moments of that breathless anticipation we desire so much.

Jennifer Coolidge, you will always be famous!