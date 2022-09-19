Aquaman star Jason Momoa meet the All Blacks in Auckland

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa was all-smiles as he embraced the All Blacks team in Auckland this week, proudly wearing the team’s jersey.

In a post originally shared on the All Blacks’ Instagram account, to their 2 million followers, the All Blacks wrote “The people you run into in Auckland”, beneath a carousel of pictures where Momoa and the team take selfies, embrace, and pose for group photos.

Momoa reposted the photos to his 17 million followers on Instagram, with the caption: “Mahalo to my favorite team in the world Aloha j.”

”Love u guys”, the Fast & Furious actor commented underneath the All Blacks’ post.

Momoa arrived to Auckland from Hawaii on Saturday, where he was greeted with a pōwhiri at Auckland International Airport.

Momoa is in New Zealand to shoot the new AppleTV+ series, Chief of War.

All Blacks/Supplied The Fast & Furious star chatted, posed, and took questions with the All Blacks

Before departing Hawaii for New Zealand, Momoa debuted his new head tattoo, a traditional Hawaiian tattoo which he said on Instagram had been in the making for 20 years.

Momoa is set to star in, produce, and write the new AppleTV+ series, which will tell the story of the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view, according to Variety.