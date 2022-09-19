Blake Lively shares photos of herself 'pregnant in real life' and sends message to paparazzi

Blake Lively has shared some candid photos of her growing baby bump after announcing she's expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of snaps of herself "pregnant in real life", including one with her good pal Taylor Swift.

The actress, who has previously shared her desire to raise her children away from the spotlight, urged the paparazzi outside her home to "leave her alone" in the post.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn emoji] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," she began.

READ MORE:

* Blake Lively announces she's expecting a fourth baby with Ryan Reynolds

* Blake Lively hilariously trolls Ryan Reynolds after he makes major career announcement

* Blake Lively shares precious Father's Day photo of her late dad Ernie embracing Ryan Reynolds

* Blake Lively says she 'can’t believe' she and Ryan Reynolds are still married in birthday post



Instagram Blake Lively posted the photos and urged paparazzi to now "leave her alone".

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children.

"You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a "No Kids Policy". You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb."

Lively accompanied her caption with a series of photos of herself showing off her baby bump, including one of her in the kitchen, wearing a black bra, briefs and sweatpants.﻿

In another snap she wore a red one-piece swimsuit and cuddled up to Reynolds, 45, on a sun lounger.

Lively also shared a photo of herself in a pale pink bikini and embracing pal Swift, as well as another of herself lounging around in bed with her bare bump on full display.﻿

Instagram Blake Lively has been documenting her latest pregnancy on social media

The actress wed Reynolds ﻿in 2012, and they are already parents to three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Lively announced she was pregnant again when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15.

In 2016, Lively explained why she and Reynolds have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight, and said that they don't want to "rob them" of a normal childhood.﻿

Instagram Blake Lively included a cute snap of her good pal Taylor Swift

"My husband ﻿and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," she told Marie Claire UK.

"Our child [James] hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had.

"We don't ever want to rob them of what we had, because we'd feel really selfish."

Instagram Lively posted this hilarious photo of herself lounging around with her bare bump in full display.

The couple are protective over their family and have made an effort to raise their daughters away from the public eye.

Lively told E! News in 2020 that she's picky about her acting roles.﻿

﻿"I guess I really have to really, really, really, really love [the role] because I'm just obsessed with my kids. So, yeah, I think it's gotta really be worth it to take me away," she said.

This article was first published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.