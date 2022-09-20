Kate Winslet hospitalised after falling while filming movie in Croatia

The actor was taken to hospital after she suffered a fall while on location filming the upcoming historical drama Lee, in Croatia.

Kate Winslet was hospitalised after she suffered a fall while on location filming in Croatia.

A rep for the 46-year-old actress told the Hollywood Reporter that Winslet was rushed to the hospital as a “precautionary measure.”

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her team said. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The accident occurred on the set of Winslet’s upcoming film Lee. Directed by Ellen Kuras, the biopic, which is inspired by Antony Penrose’s biography The Lives of Lee Miller, stars Winslet as model-turned-World War II correspondent Lee Miller.

Alongside Winslet, the star-studded cast includes Marion Cotillard and Jude Law. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet told Deadline about the project in 2021.

“To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

Later this year, Winslet will star in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.