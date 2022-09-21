Adam Levine denies affair allegation that began in a viral TikTok, mistress apologises

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine says he “did not have an affair” with someone while his wife was pregnant, but “crossed the line” after a cheating accusation went viral on social media.

The Payphone singer is married to model Behati Prinsloo, with whom he shares two children, and has apologised for his “poor judgement.”

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life,” Levine shared in an Instagram story.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine in 2021.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together."

Instagram model Summer Stroh alleged she had a year-long affair Levine in a TikTok video, which sent the internet into a frenzy on Monday as she shared screenshots revealing Levine wanted to name his next child after her.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You okay with that? DEAD serious,” she claimed Levine wrote.

The 23-year-old posted a follow-up TikTok after her original post went viral, saying she felt “remorseful” for the situation.

She said her relationship with Levine, 43, occurred as she was “easily manipulated” and felt she was “exploited.”

“I fully realise I am not the victim in this,” Stroh said.

“I am not the one really getting hurt here – it’s Behati and her children. And for that, I’m so, so sorry.”