Rita Ora confirms marriage to Taika Waititi: 'I'm very much in love'

Pop star Rita Ora has confirmed she married Kiwi film-maker Taika Waititi in a secret ceremony earlier this year.

The 31-year-old singer, speaking to Jaime Winstone on his Greatest Night Ever podcast, said she was planning another big ceremony in London for her friends and family.

Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora tied the knot months after their rumoured engagement.

Ora said that she was inspired by her parents’ relationship – her mother Vera and her father Besnik have been in a relationship for more than 30 years.

“I’m in love. I’m very much in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, amen!” Ora told Winstone.

“I love Taika. He’s so funny and lovely.

“But I love love as well. I’ve always been such a believer in it, and I’ve always felt like I always wanted the fairytale and that’s what I grew up loving.”

Ora confirmed she has changed her surname, meaning she will now be known as Mrs Waititi-Ora.

The couple visited New Zealand in August, with the British popstar sharing a cheeky picture of Waititi taken at Egmont Street Eatery, captioned “birthday boy”.

Gareth Cattermole The couple were spotted together in Wellington last month.

The famous couple, who began been dating in March 2021 after they met in Australia, were reportedly engaged in June, after almost simultaneously popping the question to one another.

Ora appeared to be flashing a gold band on her wedding finger in a photo dump shared on Instagram, featuring highlights from a recent getaway to Paris with Waititi.

Waititi separated from award-winning film producer Chelsea Winstanley in 2018, with whom he has two daughters. Rumours of his relationship with Ora began in April 2021, when she posted a photo of the pair embracing in a carousel of Instagram photos captioned “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love”.

Then, they were spotted together at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Sydney, where Waititi was filming his next Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, and out and about around the city.

By May last year, the Let You Love Me singer had reportedly relocated to Sydney to move in with her Oscar-winning boyfriend, and not long after, the pair made headlines when photographed cuddled up with Thor actress Tessa Thompson on a balcony, reportedly after a party the night before.

They kept up the partying when celebrating Waititi’s 46th birthday, and a source told New Idea the Jojo Rabbit writer-director referred to his 30-year-old girlfriend as “wifey” and “chats about how he's going to be her first and last husband”.

“Everyone around them downplays it as flirty banter but [Rita is] definitely hoping he's for real,” the source said.

Ora is currently working on the Australian version of The Voice, while film-maker Waititi is busy working on two television shows, Our Flag Means Death and Time Bandits.