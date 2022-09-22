Tom Hardy makes a surprise appearance at martial arts competition

British actor Tom Hardy made a surprise appearance at a martial arts competition held at a school gym in England over the weekend.

The 45-year-old Venom star managed to keep his identity somewhat anonymous as he entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship under his real name, Edward Hardy, The Guardian reported.

Proving he is just as much of an action star in real life, Hardy gave a tough competition to all his opponents and ultimately took home the gold prize.

“Everyone recognised him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him,” a spokesperson for the event told The Guardian.

Screengrab Tom Hardy participated the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held in England surprising the onlookers.

“It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event.”

Hardy’s semi-final opponent veteran Danny Appleby told local media that he was starstruck when he came face to face with the Mad Max: Fury Road star on the tournament.

"I was shell-shocked. He said 'just forget it's me and do what you would normally do'," Appleby told TessideLive news.

Hardy who is an avid jiu-jitsu practitioner is the lead ambassador for the REORG Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Foundation that teaches the martial art to those who have serious, life-altering injuries, or who are suffering from PTSD and depression.

In August, he even won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in Wolverhampton, England which aimed to raise funds for military personnel, veterans and emergency service workers.