48,000 sign petition to 'axe' UK morning show hosts for alleged queue-jumping to see Queen's coffin

Almost 50,000 people have signed an online petition to take UK TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield off air, after public backlash over the pair’s apparent queue-jumping to see the Queen lying in State.

The change.org petition, started five days ago , calls on broadcaster ITV to “axe” the two hosts of popular magazine show This Morning.

“Thousands of people are lining up overnight to pay respects to the Queen, where they will likely wait up to 24 hours,” the petition reads.

Alan Chapman/Getty Images This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have received social media backlash for their apparent queue jumping to see the Queen lying in state.

”ITV should be ashamed of exploiting the situation. I'd like to see This Morning axed for good as I do believe it causes more harm than good, without people noticing ... At the least though, these toxic presenters Holly and Phillip should finally be removed from our TV screens. They monopolised way too long.”

Schofield has presented This Morning since 2002. Willoughby joined him in 2009.

On social media, the two hosts have been the subject of criticism for the apparent queue-jumping, with many pointing out celebrities like international football star David Beckham waited for than 12 hours to pay his respects to the late Queen.

On Friday (local time) the queue was so long, authorities were forced to temporarily halt people joining. It reopened in the afternoon, but the British government warned the 8km-long line meant the wait time had climbed to more than 24 hours.

The petition had reached 48,000 signatures by Thursday morning.

In a pre-recorded message on Tuesday Willoughby said the hosts had been given permission to enter the hall ahead of others.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person,” she said.

“We of course respected those rules. However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction.

"Please know that we would never jump a queue,” she said.

But on social media, the backlash continues against Willoughby and Schofield.

”David Beckham joined the queue with members of the public for 12 hours. I have far more respect for him for doing that than I do for those who used the fast-track VIP line, like Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. Queue jumping is the worst British insult,” one user Tweeted.

The hosts have also become the subject of circulating memes, with one image circulating of the hosts superimposed into an image of the pallbearers during the Queen’s state funeral.

”I don’t believe it. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have done it AGAIN,” the tweet reads.

Schofield and Willoughby made headlines in New Zealand in June, after Schofield asked Kiwi director Taika Waititi to confirm his marriage to Rita Ora, causing the filmmaker to cut the interview short.