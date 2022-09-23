Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for murdering his mother

Ryan Grantham, seen here in Riverdale, will be in prison for at least 14 years.

Former child actor Ryan Grantham, known for roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Riverdale, has been sentenced to life in prison for the second-degree murder of his mother.

Grantham, 24, pleaded guilty in a court in British Columbia, Canada, to shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, twice in the back of the head while she played piano on March 31, 2020.

Following the murder, to which Grantham confessed in a Go Pro video shot soon after, the court that found him guilty heard he packed his car with guns, ammunition and Molotov cocktails intending to drive to Ottawa and kill Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

During the drive he changed his mind and re-directed toward Simon Fraser University, where he was enrolled at a student at the time of the murder, where he planned to carry out a mass shooting.

Instead, he went to a police station in Toronto and turned himself in.

In her sentencing, Justice Kathleen Ker said it was a “saving grace” that Grantham, then aged 21, had the clarity to go to the police before killing any more people.

She said at the time of the murder Grantham had been smoking cannabis and watching violent videos on the dark web, and had had both homicidal and suicidal urges.

Ker said Grantham had been receiving psychological help in prison and was making progress. He was truly remorseful, she said.

In Canada, second degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. Grantham will be eligible for parole in 14 years.

Grantham began acting as a child and chalked up dozens of acting and voice credits, including as Rodney James in the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid. His role as Jeffrey in Riverdale in 2019 is the last credit listed on his IMDB page.

Where to get help