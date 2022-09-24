Drag performer George Ward, known by the stage name Cherry Valentine and star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died aged 28, just days before the show’s fourth season premiered in the UK.

A statement from the family confirmed the death, saying, “It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George – Cherry Valentine – has tragically passed away,” the Guardian reported.

BBC Three Cherry Valentine, star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, has died aged 28.

“As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same. We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”

Ward died on September 18, according to Hollywood Reporter, and the cause of death is unconfirmed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tweeted on Friday night (NZ time) that Cherry “was a kind soul who brought joy and a distinctive laugh to everyone she met ... we will miss her so deeply.”

The new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premiered on BBC Three on Thursday (local time). Earlier this month, Cherry Valentine previewed the show on Twitter, introducing the contestants for the new season.

”It's time to bring it to the R4NWAY,” the tweet read.

Ward, a qualified mental health nurse, began their television career as Cherry Valentine on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021.

They had previously said working as a nurse “put me in that right position to be able to understand people a bit more.”

“If you are a drag queen you are working with people. And to understand people I think you go the extra mile.”