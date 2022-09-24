Louise Fletcher, Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, dies aged 88

Louise Fletcher, known for her role as icy nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, has died.

American actress Louise Fletcher, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Nurse Ratched in the 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has died, aged 88.

Her Death was announced to Deadline by Fletcher’s family. Agent David Shaul said she died peacefully in her sleep on Friday (local time), surrounded by family.

While Fletcher is most well-known for her performance as the villainous nurse in the Jack Nicholson classic, her acting career spanned more than six decades and included the role of the grandmother, Olivia Foxworth, in the 1987 psychological thriller Flowers in the Attic and a recurring role in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as Kai Winn Adami.

Following the news of her death, the official Star Trek account Tweeted Fletcher’s “contributions to the Star Trek universe will never be forgotten.”

Fletcher started her acting career in the 1950s, with appearances in Bat Masterton, The Untouchables and Lawman. She also received Emmy nominations in 1996 and 2004 for her guest-starring roles in Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia.

She later appeared in Private Practice and Shameless, and her final role was in the 2017 Netflix comedy Girlboss.

But it was her career-defining role as the icy nurse Ratched that earned Fletcher an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA.

“Well, it looks like you hated me so much that you have given me this award ... And all I can say is – I’ve loved being hated by you.,” she said in her Oscar acceptance speech. She also thanked her deaf parents in sign language.

“I want to say thank you for teaching me to have a dream. You are seeing my dream come true,” she said.

Well-known deaf actress Marlee Matlin paid tribute to Fletcher on Twitter.

“I remember her as the daughter of Deaf parents (CODA) who was the FIRST to sign her acceptance speech at the Oscars. And she was so lovely as my mother on “Picket Fences.” RIP dear Louise,” she wrote.

Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934. She is survived by sons John and Andrew Bick, granddaughter Emilee Kaya Bick, sister Roberta Ray and brother-in-law Edward Ray; and 10 nieces and nephews.

No cause of death has been announced.