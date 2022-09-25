Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their seventh baby

A new baby girl has joined the Baldwin family.

Actor Alec Baldwin and his yoga instructor wife Hilaria now have a seventh addition to their family.

Hilaria shared a video to her Instagram page announcing the arrival of baby girl Ilaria Catalina Irena on September 22.

"She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true," Hilaria captioned the post.

"Both she and I are happy and healthy."

Together the couple also have Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months.

The 30 Rock actor also shared another child, Ireland Baldwin, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, making him a father of eight.