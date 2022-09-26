Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announce baby news

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague and boxer Tommy Fury, who met on dating show Love Island in 2019, are expecting a child together.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday morning, Hague and Fury, both 23, shared an emotional video with clips from their time on the reality show cut with Fury kissing Hague’s new baby bump.

“I can't wait for the adventures that we haven't even dreamed of yet,” Hague captioned the video, a quote from her final speech from Love Island.

The video currently has nearly 15 million views, and has received over 2 million likes.

Instagram @MollyMae/Supplied Former Love Island contestants announce baby news

The couple came in second place on the fifth season of Love Island behind Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea, who are no longer together.

As well as being a social media influencer, Hague is also the creative director of clothing brand PrettyLittle Thing.