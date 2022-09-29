Unpacking The Try Guys schism: YouTube’s wholesome foursome split by scandal

We might have expected it of Adam Levine, the tatted-up quasi rock star from Maroon 5. But few anticipated one of the internet’s most enthusiastic proponents of marital bliss would fall to a cheating scandal.

A member of the massively popular YouTube creator group The Try Guys, Ned Fulmer – who’s famously infatuated with his family and is known as the group’s “Wife Guy” – has split from the viral foursome.

The Try Guys formed at Buzzfeed before launching their own popular YouTube channel in 2018.

So, what led to the internet’s most wholesome foursome’s schism? Turns out it’s a cautionary tale about parasocial relationships between creators and their audience, and the pitfalls of performative monogamy.

Please, spare me

Look, I know we’ve already been through a lot. But September 2022 will go down in history as one of the most feral months of internet drama, and this scandal looks to be a finishing digestif.

Bear with me, and we can manifest a feud-free October.

Fine. Who are The Try Guys?

The Try Guys formed in 2014 when four Buzzfeed employees – Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang and Ned Fulmer – banded together to film a video trying on women’s underwear. The video has now clocked 22 million views.

They went on to build a brand filming themselves partaking in various exploits that included driving while stoned, simulating the pain of labour and attempting to microblade their way out of male pattern baldness.

Keith, Zach and Ned are nerdy white dad types and Eugene is a notoriously prickly, model-esque Met Gala attendee. Pull ’em all together and what do you get?

Noam Galai/Getty Images Ned Fulmer of The Try Guys.

Millions of views?

Billions. The Try Guys split from Buzzfeed in 2018 and founded their own YouTube channel, which has garnered 7.84 million subscribers and 2.2 billion video views.

Their success spawned book deals, a documentary, a TV show and a national tour.

In 2019, they made a six-part series of content filmed in Australia that included a A$1200 (NZ$1360) gourmet seafood mukbang, devouring every item from Maccas and getting clobbered by 12-year-olds playing rugby league in Melbourne.

Let’s cut to the drama, and how is Harry Styles involved?

Speculation started swirling last week when Try Guys fans noticed that Fulmer had been edited out of the creators’ last three videos and disappeared from their podcast. The TikTok sleuthing commenced.

Then a grainy New York nightclub shot emerged on Reddit. It appeared to show Fulmer kissing a woman who was not his wife, Ariel. Fans speculated it was Try Guys producer Alex Herring, and another poster on Reddit claimed to have spotted Fulmer and Herring at a Harry Styles concert.

Soon the other Try Guys unfollowed Fulmer on social media, all but confirming something dire had gone down.

On Tuesday night The Try Guys released a statement reporting Fulmer had been cut from the foursome. “As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together,” they said.

Fulmer released a statement confirming he had “lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship”.

When I lose focus I just doomscroll on Twitter, but OK. How’s the affair gone down?

Try Guys fans have found the cheating scandal particularly egregious because Ned’s whole brand is based around his dedication to his wife and kids. He is literally called The Wife Guy.

The first three videos posted by The Try Guys’ independent channel were based around the birth of Fulmer’s first child. The creators even cut together a compilation of every time Ned uttered the words “my wife” on camera. Fans have called him “the marriedest man to ever live”.

Fulmer and Ariel created a cookbook full of recipes for date night food together. Ariel regularly appears in The Try Guys’ videos and the “Try Wives” have their own spin-off podcast.

They’ve done a damn Architectural Digest together. Is nothing sacred?

It feels like if you build a multimillion-dollar, content-creating empire based squarely on your personality as a fawning husband you probably shouldn’t smooch your engaged co-worker in a public bar.

Such piercing insight. Do you work in PR?

I’ve dabbled. What’s next for The Try Guys?

Many fans have applauded The Try Guys’ move to eject Ned from the group instead of banding together to protect their bro. I suppose the surviving guys will try continuing as a threesome.

Is there a cautionary tale in here?

The pitfalls of performative monogamy? The dangers of internet creators cultivating intensely personal relationships with fans?

There’s no denying Fulmer’s dalliance hits different. If the internet’s daggiest, most devoted dad can’t keep it together, who can?

Belief in monogamy hath once again cracked. Increasingly, young people are saying good riddance.