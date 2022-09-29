Chloë Grace Moretz reveals how viral Family Guy scene led to terrible body dysmorphia: 'Used as a joke'

Chloë Grace Moretz has opened up about a Family Guy character that was based on her in 2011, claiming it made her "super self-conscious" about her body as a 14-year-old.

Speaking to Hunger Magazine, Moretz ﻿spoke out about the fleeting character, called Legs Go All The Way Up Griffin that appeared in the series' episode, Amish Guy.

In the interview, the Kick-Ass actress explains the character was based on a paparazzi photo of her that was taken at the time.

"I've actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand," Moretz said.

"This photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time."

Moretz went on to say when she tried to talk about it with people in her close circles, they told her to get over it.﻿

"Everyone was making fun of my body, and I brought it up with someone, and they were like, 'Oh, shut the f... up, it's funny.'

She continued: "I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke, and it's something that I can't change about who I am," she added.

Moretz went on to reveal the meme going viral went on to contribute to serious "body dysmorphia" that affected her life completely.

The photo was taken at a similar time that Moretz debuted in Kick-Ass, which hit cinemas in 2015.

"It took a layer of something that I used to enjoy, which was getting dressed up and going to a carpet and taking a photo, and made me super self-conscious," Moretz said.

"I think that body dysmorphia – which we all deal with in this world – is extrapolated by the issues of social media," she added.

Moretz said she spent the next few years avoiding photographers and became incredibly anxious in settings where pictures were taken.﻿

