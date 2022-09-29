Hailey Bieber addresses rumours she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

In a new episode of the Call Her Daddy​​​​​​ podcast, Hailey Bieber addressed the notion that she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

Per CNN, podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bieber about the theories that she was a “home-wrecker” who caused the end of Justin’s on-again off-again relationship with the Only Murders in the Building star.

“No,” she said, stressing that when she and Justin first started seeing each other in 2018 he wasn’t in a relationship.

“When him and I ever started like hooking up or like anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship, ever at any point,” she said.

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that.”

Hailey got engaged to Justin in 2018, and they married not long after. Prior to that, they dated briefly in late 2015 and early 2016. Justin was involved with Selena from 2010 to at least 2017.

Speaking on the podcast, Hailey said that she’s aware “how it looks from the outside” that she dated Justin before he and Selena called it quits for good, “but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for them to close that door.”

When she dated the pop star, “they were not in a relationship at that time, but of course there’s a very long history there and it’s not my relationship”.

She added that she’s uncomfortable talking about the relationship between him and Selena, though, because she didn’t want to speak for either of them.

Hailey added that she respects Selena, and has even spoken with her after marrying Justin.

“That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect,” she said. “It’s all love.”