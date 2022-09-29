Suzy Cato speaks about the end of Suzy's World: 'I didn't want to get out of bed'

NZ TV legend Suzy Cato says she was left bed-ridden and “absolutely devastated” following her 2002 redundancy from TV3.

New Zealand TV legend Suzy Cato said she was left bed-ridden and “absolutely devastated” following her 2002 redundancy from TV3, when the broadcaster cancelled her show, Suzy’s World.

Speaking to journalist Petra Bagust on her podcast Grey Areas this week, Cato revealed: “I didn’t even want to get out of bed.”

She said she was also told personally that she “no longer fit their brand”.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else, so it was quite bizarre. It was a bit of a shock,” said Cato, best known as the host of several hit kid’s television shows including Suzy’s World and You and Me.

”I did spend a number of days in bed...with a lot of tears.”

At the time, however, Cato presented a different side when giving interviews and speaking publicly.

“I put up a really great front for all the interviews, but they were all looking for the gnashing of the teeth, the wringing of the hands – it was all internalised,” Cato said. “I really put a positive front up.”

Cato later starred in Dancing with the Stars in 2018, The Masked Singer NZ in 2021, and helped educate little Kiwis during lockdown when the Ministry of Education and TVNZ kicked off Home Learning TV – Papa Kāinga TV – 2020.

“It doesn't matter what age you are,” Cato said, “that whole failure sits so heavily.”

Cato said she also had a miscarriage around the same time as losing her job.

“Within a month or two of finishing filming, we no longer had a programme, and I didn’t have a baby,” Cato said about her experience in 2002.

“During filming I hadn’t told anyone I was pregnant or miscarried because we had so many things to do. I couldn’t afford to grieve.”

Bagust said she lost a baby while working on the reality TV show Hot Property.

“Our culture doesn’t say let’s gather around and mourn with them,” Bagust observed. “The pain was welling up inside of me.”

Cato also described the year she was made redundant as “a great learning curve.”

At the end of their frank and thought-provoking conversation, Bagust asked Cato to imagine what Cato’s 80-year-old self would say to her.

”You’ve come a long way and you’re doing really well girl and I love how you are really enjoying your life. Live and enjoy and be you.”