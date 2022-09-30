Sarah Jessica Parker runs from gala dinner following 'sudden devastating family situation'

S﻿arah Jessica Parker fled a gala dinner which she was being honoured at after receiving news of a "family emergency," US media have reported.

On Wednesday night, the Sex and the City star was being honoured at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala but cancelled her appearance shortly after arriving.

Charles Sykes Sarah Jessica Parker, center, and her daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, left, and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2.

A source told Page Six that Parker left the gala just moments after pulling up and it was announced via a loud speaker which said she had left due to a "sudden devastating family situation."

A family statement to the publication this morning confirmed it Parker’s stepfather, Giffin Forste, had died.

“Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76,” the family shared in a statement.

“In his last moments he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker.”

Parker is the vice chair of the New York City Ballet Board of Directors and helped start up the first Annual Fall Fashion Gala in 2012.

Over the past 10 years﻿ the gala has helped raise over $25 million for the ballet.

In the days before the gala, Parker attended the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 with her husband Matthew Broderick and their 13-year-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha.

Last year, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reunited for the highly-anticipated Sex and The City reboot.

In a candid interview with Vogue, the actress discussed some of the negative comments that surfaced following the announcement of the SATC sequel series, And Just Like That…

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker told the publication.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission. It was later updated by Stuff.