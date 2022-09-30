More details revealed about sudden death of Gangsta's Paradise rapper, Coolio

More details have emerged surrounding the sudden death of iconic rapper Coolio.

The Gangsta's Paradise rapper died on Thursday at a friend's house after the 59-year-old was found unconscious in the bathroom of the Downtown LA home around 4pm in the afternoon.

On Friday, TMZ reported that once paramedics arrived at the scene, they frantically attempted CPR on the Grammy winner for 45 minutes in an effort to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"[Paramedics] found no signs of life when they arrived at the scene, but administered CPR on the rapper "for 3/4 of an hour before concluding it was futile."

The outlet previously reported that paramedics suspected Coolio died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. Police who were called to the scene reportedly did not find drugs or paraphernalia in the bathroom at the time.

Coolio's long-time manager, Jarez Posey, also told TMZ that the rapper was visiting LA from his home in Las Vegas as he was attempting to get a new passport or renew his existing one.

Posey – who was the one who initially confirmed the death with TMZ – said there was a problem with obtaining a passport. So, in one of their last conversations, Posey advised Coolio to head to San Diego to try his luck there.

The manager said Coolio needed to sort out his passport issue immediately as he had gigs scheduled in Germany this weekend.

Coolio – real name Artis Leon Ivey Jr – began his music career in the '80s and released his first album It Takes A Thief in 1994. But it was in 1995 that he became known worldwide after releasing his hit Gangsta's Paradise.

The song reached number one on the Billboard charts, where it remained for three weeks and won Coolio a Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.

This story originally appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.