Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in a cross complaint

Angelina Jolie has disclosed new details of ex-husband Brad Pitt’s alleged abusive behaviour on a private plane in 2016, that led to their divorce days later, it’s been reported.

In details of the court papers published by The New York Times on Tuesday, Jolie said there was a physical and verbal outburst where she alleges Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her”.

AP Angelina Jolie alleges Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.

The new details arrived as Jolie filed her cross-complaint as part of the ongoing legal battle over winery the couple once owned.

The filing states that he “poured beer on Jolie; at another [point], he poured beer and red wine on the children”.

READ MORE:

* Angelina Jolie says judge in Brad Pitt divorce won't let children testify

* Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach child custody agreement

* Brad Pitt hits back at Jolie claims: 'I've given her millions'



Jolie's lawyers referred to a non-disclosure agreement “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

In negotiations to sell Jolie’s share of the winery, discussions broke down due to this nondisclosure agreement.

Jolie sought a divorce in 2016, days after the disagreement on the private flight, which was taking the actors and their six children from France to Los Angeles.

At the time, investigations by child welfare officials and the FBI were closed with no charges being filed against the actor.

Jolie's attorney said at the time that she sought a divorce “for the health of the family.”

As the court battle for custody of the children and the lawsuit filed by Pitt over their winery have dragged on, Pitt accused his ex-wife of violating contractual rights when she sold her half of the company without his approval.

Jolie’s cross complaint stated that she sold this stake after talks had broken down over his demand for the nondisclosure agreement.

A redacted FBI. report on the case, which was obtained by The New York Times, states that the FBI agent provided “copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident.”

Jolie and Pitt have six children between the ages of 14 and 21. Lawyers for Pitt have not responded.