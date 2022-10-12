Emma Chamberlain's bookshelf and the problem with influencers' 'brand of authenticity'

Lyric Waiwiri-Smith is a Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter.

OPINION: In a viral video from Architectural Digest, an MTV Cribs for Marx’s bourgeoisie, influencer Emma Chamberlain shows off her NZ$7.6m home in Beverly Hills.

The California it-girl interacts with the camera with the awkwardly endearing charisma that’s helped propel her fame throughout the years - where other influencers have faded into obscurity, Chamberlain seems to be on a never ending career high.

YOUTUBE: ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST 21-years-old and a millionaire: Emma Chamberlain is on a never-ending rise.

She shows off her marbled green kitchen, a $55,100 chandelier, and her sunbathed, mid-century modern living room - just as everything is going so well, Chamberlain points out her collection of books.

“I actually hang out in here with my friends, and we read books, which is crazy because who reads books?” She asks, very seriously.

READ MORE:

* Emma Chamberlain was a 'nervous wreck' during Met Gala encounter with this fashion icon

* Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain and more Gen Z stars take over the 2021 Met Gala

* Why YouTube star Emma Chamberlain considers influencer culture 'disgusting'



A lot of people do – in fact, research from Global English Editing shows 35% of the world is reading more since the pandemic.

It’s a passing moment in the nearly 20-minute long video tour of Chamberlain’s house, but many have taken to TikTok to tease the influencer and eye roll at her-attempt to drive home her quirky authenticity while being 21-years-old and a millionaire.

Since launching her YouTube channel in 2017, Chamberlain has made a career out of relatability just by being herself and sharing basic scenes of her life to her audience.

The word “relatable” has followed her for years, even as she has progressed from YouTube to owning her own successful coffee company, being a Louis Vuitton ambassador, running a popular podcast, and having The Atlantic label her the “most talked about influencer in the world.”

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain at the 2022 Met Gala.

When our idols achieve hugely successful careers and earn more money than many of us will ever see in our lifetimes, just how relatable can they still be?

Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, have a fascination with celebrities who seem to be just like us.

With social media allowing anyone to become a famous influencer or “content creator”, we have an influx of seemingly ordinary people becoming household names .

The New York Times once wrote that Chamberlain invented the brand of authenticity that many others are trying to sell today, and as influencers come and go, loyal fans still return to her as a safety net of relatability.

Others, however, have felt the net slip in recent years as Chamberlain grew from the girl who took her followers through her thrift shopping adventures to the young woman who wears designer dresses on the red carpet.

Reddit’s r/EmmaChamberlain forum sees fans lamenting how Chamberlain has changed, as if a person isn’t expected to evolve as they age from their teens to their twenties, and their social circles from high school to the higher class.

In a recent episode of her podcast Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain, the 21-year-old unpacks the societal idea of what is cool by telling her listeners that there really is no such thing as “cool”, perhaps in an attempt to soothe the insecurities of her young fans.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain with fans on the Venice Film Festival red carpet.

It’s almost unbearably ironic to hear the person whose taste has dictated what’s stylish and trendy in the world of fashion, hobbies, and now even interior design, say cool doesn’t really exist.

Gen Zers pick ‘bad’ photos to post on their Instagram feeds in the name of authenticity, share the most mundane moments of their lives on BeReal, and tweet out their every thought as a means of creating a niche internet personality.

In a society where everyone is obsessively making an effort to portray themselves as unique and real, is anything we’re doing actually authentic?

If we continue form para-social relationships with famous people, make them rich trendsetters, and beg them to still be the same person, we can only let ourselves down.

Holding such a high expectation to people whose pre-frontal cortex hasn’t even evolved, who have spent their most formative years in the spotlight, is an almost definite way to let yourself down.

Our favourite influencers cannot always stay relatable, and perhaps we should take a more critical look at the relatability we’re being sold.