Fans 'let down' after Rita Ora's halftime performance not aired during Rugby World Cup match

Rita Ora and Kiwi artists BENEE and Shapeshifter will perform at the first women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.

At-home viewers of the Black Ferns vs Australia Women’s World Cup rugby match were left disappointed, after Rita Ora’s halftime performance wasn’t aired.

The UK pop star performed at Eden Park on the opening day of the tournament on Saturday.

The Poison artist performed two songs before the Black Fern’s game, and also took the stage for a second show during halftime of New Zealand’s opening match.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fans have been left disappointed after Spark Sport announcers revealed Rita Ora’s halftime performance would not be aired.

But moments before she was due onstage for the second time, Spark Sport presenter Narelle Sindos told viewers it wouldn’t air.

While her first two performances were broadcast, tournament organisers “have not been able to secure the necessary permission” to broadcast the UK popstar’s halftime performance, she said.

Corinne Oliver, who was watching the game at home, said she had signed up for a Spark Sport subscription just to watch the World Cup matches, and was expecting both of Rita Ora’s performances to be included.

“I was really looking forward to it. I was thinking it was going to be like how American’s have their big halftime shows,” she said.

“It was all going to be part of the whole atmosphere. Obviously we can’t all be there, but we wanted the whole package [at home].”

Oliver said while she enjoyed seeing the popstar’s earlier performance, this led her to thinking the halftime performance would be even more impressive.

“It’s expensive to buy all these channels” and Ora was used as a “selling point” for the tournament, she said.

“At the very least they should have disclosed it before the game,” she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Rita Ora’s pre-match performance was broadcast to viewers at home, but the rights to her halftime performance were not secured.

“They wait until halftime when everyone’s ready for it ... to let us down at the last minute. That’s just not on.”

A Spark Sport spokesperson said tournament organisers advised them the night before that the necessary permissions to broadcast the performance had not been obtained, but “they would continue to work on this”.

“Shortly before the performance, we received an update that they had not been successful, and this was communicated to viewers on the broadcast. We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

A spokesperson for RWC 2021, who dealt with all performance rights, told Stuff: “While we were delighted to bring viewers Rita Ora's first two performances live, the music promotion agency we have been working with were unable to secure the rights for the halftime song.

“It became clear there was potential we would not have permissions to broadcast her third song and, while our team worked right up to the last minute, but we were simply unable to get this across the line.”

Oliver, together with other disappointed fans, took to the Spark Sport’s Facebook page to complain on Saturday.

“Would have been nice to watch the halftime show Spark Sport you advertised Rita Ora, yet we see nothing sitting at home,” one user wrote.

On Twitter, fans also voiced their disappointment at missing out on the show at home.

“Wait. So Rita Ora performing at halftime has been advertised all over the place, but Spark don't have the broadcast rights to show it,” one user Tweeted.

“Watching delayed on TV3 and they don’t have permission to show it??” another Tweet read.

“My 10-year-old daughter cared. Just genuinely curious as to what happened.”