TJ Miller won't return for Deadpool 3, says Ryan Reynolds 'was horrifically mean to me'

Silicon Valley actor TJ Miller, who played the character Weasel in the Deadpool films has said he will not be returning for the film’s upcoming sequel, and recounted a “really weird” on-set moment with Ryan Reynolds.

Miller appeared in both the 2016 film Deadpool and the 2018 sequel. Speaking recently on the Adam Corolla Show podcast, however, he said he got on okay with Reynolds during the first Deadpool film, but things changed after he got “super, super famous”.

“Would I work with him again? No.”

“I think it’s weird that he hates me,” he said and recounted a “really weird” moment with the Free Guy star on the film’s set.

When Reynolds suggested the two do another take, Miller said, “and then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me ... as if I’m Weasel,” he said.

“So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie’.”

“That was not a great experience for me”.

He said he loves Reynolds as a comedian, but would not want to work for him again. He also said he did not like the idea of “playing the same role for five years”.

“I would not have done Deadpool 3 if they came to me and were like, ‘We want you to do Deadpool 3, and we’re going to pay you twice as much.'”

Miller continued to say when he works on a film the crew “really enjoys me because I’m nice to everybody and I’m also funny ... I sort of laugh and enjoy and talk to everybody. I’m not sure every movie star does that.”

He added that he thinks Reynolds is, “kind of an insecure dude”.

When asked if the Reynolds was aware there was a “rift” between the two, Miller said he believed so, “or he’s so deluded that he’s like, ‘everybody loves me so TJ probably wishes he could work with me again’.”

Miller, who has also appeared in films Cloverfield and Ready Play One was accused of previous sexual assault in 2017, by an anonymous woman who went to college with the actor, according to Hollywood Reporter. Miller denied the allegations.

In 2018, fellow Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund said in a Tweet, Miller was a “bully and petulant brat” who was enabled by other powerful members of the show’s team.

Deadpool 3 is due to be released in September, 2024 and in September Reynolds announced Hugh Jackman would be returning as Wolverine for the franchise’s third film.