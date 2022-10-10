In Angelina Jolie court fight, Brad Pitt is ‘not going to own anything he didn’t do’

A lawyer for Brad Pitt has responded to abuse allegations that were detailed at length this week in a legal document filed by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, saying Pitt isn’t about to cop to any false accusations.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one – unlike the other side – but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” attorney Anne Kiley said on Thursday in a statement to the Associated Press.

While Jolie’s allegations made big headlines this week, they aren’t exactly new.

The ones in this week’s filing nearly mirror those found in an FBI document that went public in August, with one notable addition: In the Tuesday filing, Jolie alleged Pitt choked one of his children in 2016 during the divorce-precipitating incident on a private flight from France to the US.

READ MORE:

* Brad Pitt rep responds to Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations

* Angelina Jolie details abuse allegations against Brad Pitt in a cross complaint

* Brad Pitt hits back at Jolie claims: 'I've given her millions'



AP Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to trade legal filings in the wake of their acrimonious 2016 split.

It also alleges Pitt struck another child in the face.

The FBI and Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) both investigated Jolie’s allegations shortly after that flight, around the time the “Girl, Interrupted” actor filed for divorce.

Pitt was never charged in connection with the incident, either by the US attorney’s office or on the advice of DCFS.

A Los Angeles law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times in 2016 that no punching or hitting had been alleged.

Since then, Kiley said in Thursday’s statement, Pitt “has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. ... Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

Attorneys for Jolie and representatives for Pitt did not respond immediately on Friday to requests for comment.

Jolie included the detailed abuse allegations in a counterclaim to a breach of contract lawsuit Pitt filed against her in February, attempting to unwind the sale of her half of Château Miraval and its winery to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group.

Pitt said in the lawsuit that the couple had an understanding that neither would sell their share without the other’s approval.

Jolie’s cross-claim states that no such agreement, written, oral or implied, ever existed.

The filing notes that the 2008 purchase of Château Miraval was “meticulously documented by counsel from at least three countries” due to complicated ownership before Pitt and Jolie took over.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Angelina Jolie alleged Brad Pitt choked one of his children in 2016 during the divorce-precipitating incident on a private flight from France to the US.

Then it quotes Pitt’s business manager as writing, “Early in the process I raised the issue of a buy / sell agreement between A & B but was told by Brad it wasn’t necessary for two reasonable people to have such an agreement.”

The “Maleficent” actor said in the filing that negotiations between her and Pitt over selling him her share of the property broke down after he demanded she sign a nondisclosure agreement as part of the deal.

That NDA supposedly would have prevented her from discussing any details of what happened on the 2016 flight moving forward.

Los Angeles Times