Actor Sir Sam Neill receives knighthood, despite once saying title was 'too grand, by far'

Kiwi actor Sam Neill has apparently changed his mind about knighthoods.

Despite saying in 2009 that he had rejected the honour because it was “just too grand, by far”, Neill has received a knighthood for his "outstanding contribution to film".

In a Facebook post shared to the Governor-General’s page, Dame Cindy Kiro said she had granted “truly iconic New Zealander” Neill the title of a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Governor General of New Zealand/ Dame Cindy Kiro confers Sam Neill as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand order of Merit.

Neill, 75, was previously appointed a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2006, and was approved for a knighthood by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2021.

“Sir Sam is a legend of the silver screen. He has been part of some of Aotearoa’s most beloved films and television series since the early 70s, later rising to international acclaim leading Hollywood blockbusters,” the Facebook post read.

Born in Ireland, Neill moved to Christchurch as a young boy.

He is most notable for his performances in Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park and its recent sequel Jurassic World: Dominion, Jane Campion’s The Piano, and Taika Waititi’s Hunt For the Wilderpeople.

On Twitter, Neill said he was “very grateful” to receive the honour.

“Greatly honoured today by the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Govt House Auckland,” Neill wrote.

“Dame Cindy was kind enough to tap me with the sword.”