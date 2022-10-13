Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at 'troubled teen centre' when she was 17: 'I was violated'

An emotional Paris Hilton has opened up about an alleged sexual assault﻿ she says she endured at a "troubled teen centre" when she was 17.

In a major exposé by the New York Times, ﻿Hilton, 41, claimed the incident occurred multiple times at a "therapeutic boarding school" known as Provo Canyon School in Utah. She was sent to the school by her parents in the '90s.

"Very late at night – this would be around three or four in the morning – they would take myself and other girls into this room, and they would perform 'medical exams'," she says in a clip for the Times' story.

"This wasn't even with a doctor. It was with a couple different staff members, where they would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us," she alleged.

Hilton grew teary as she described how scared she felt at the time.

"It was really scary, and it's something that I really had blocked out for many years. But it's coming back all the time now, and I think about it," she went on. "And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse."

In another clip, Hilton alleges she was "verbally, physically and emotionally abused" at the boarding school, and was intimidated by staffers when they forcibly removed her from her home as a 16-year-old.

As the Times puts it, Hilton is "on a crusade" to regulate the "troubled teen industry" in the US, and shut down Provo Canyon School.

New York Times/Twitter Paris Hilton claims she was abused at a "therapeutic boarding school" as a teen.

﻿Hilton has also opened up about the alleged sexual abuse on Twitter.

"Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening," she wrote in a Twitter thread, resharing the New York Time Opinion's clip of her.

"I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, "No!" They just said, "Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs."﻿

In another tweet, she added: "This was a recurring experience not only for me but for other #survivors. I was violated & I am crying as I type this because no one, especially a child, should be sexually abused.

"My childhood was stolen from me & it kills me this is still happening to other innocent children.﻿"

Her tweets have all been aimed at Universal Health Services, which owns Provo Canyon School as well as other teen centres.

According to The Times, Universal Health Services faces multiple other lawsuits. In one particular suit, more than two dozen people claimed to have been sexually abused by a former medical director at one of the troubled teen centres.

The Provo Canyon School is now under new ownership and the administration has previously said it cannot comment on anything that came before the change, including Hilton's time there. The previous owners sold the school in 2000.

This is not the first time Hilton has launched action against Provo Canyon School.

Getty Images Hilton, pictured left with Nicole Richie, claims the abuse happened in the 1990s, shortly before she began to find fame as a socialite and reality TV star.

The socialite first slammed the institution in her 2020 documentary This Is Paris. She eventually managed to get new, tighter rules enforced in troubled teen schools to support the teenagers attending them.

In February 2021, Hilton testified to Utah lawmakers claiming she was "verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis" at Provo Canyon.﻿

In October of that year, Hilton penned a piece for The Washington Post about her personal experience and the need for law reform. It was titled: America's 'troubled teen industry' needs reform so kids can avoid the abuse I endured.

In a statement to E! News, Provo Canyon School wrote:

"What we can say is that the school provides a structured environment teaching life skills, providing behavioural health therapy, and continuing education for youth who come to us with pre-existing and complex emotional, behavioural and psychiatric needs."

The statement continued: "These youth have not been successful in typical home and school environments, and in many cases have a history of engaging in dangerous behaviours such as self-harming and/or attempting suicide, physical violence and/or aggression toward others, and use of illicit substances."

They ended their statement by writing that they felt "heartened" by the stories of teenagers who felt supported by their programme, which they claimed that "in many cases, [saved] their lives."

This story first appeared on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.