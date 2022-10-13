Nicola Peltz reportedly 'loves being the new Mrs Beckham' and is 'emulating Posh'

Nicola Peltz Beckham reportedly "loves being the new Mrs Beckham" as she tries to emulate her famous mother-in-law, Victoria.

Recent media reports have swirled about a feud between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola.

﻿According to a source, however, the actress is not opposed to the increased media attention and headlines that have come out about the alleged feud.

"Nicola loves being the new Mrs Beckham, and in ways she is emulating Posh," the source tells Closer magazine.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Nicola Peltz Beckham reportedly "loves being the new Mrs Beckham".

"She's loving grabbing the headlines and the pros that come from having the famous surname.

"She's also loving the fashion links that have come with it and is constantly keeping her style fresh and up with the trends. She's even been changing her hair, much like Posh used to."

Despite adopting the Beckham surname, Nicola is adamant about maintaining her own identity – separate from the famous family she married into.

"But at the same time Nicola wants to do things her own way and doesn't want to be guided by Vic. She has ideas of her own when it comes to what she and Brooklyn should be doing with their careers."

Media speculation has suggested Nicola had grown distant from Victoria following reported tension at her wedding to Brooklyn, David and Victoria's eldest child.

In an interview with Variety's 2022 Power of Young Hollywood issue in August, Nicola set the record straight, explaining the feud rumours could've stemmed from her not wearing a Victoria Beckham-designed gown on her wedding day.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress," said the Bates Motel alum, who ended up wearing Valentino Couture for the nuptials.

"She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that," she added.

Getty Images/Instagram The alleged feud began With mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham during Nicola's wedding to Brooklyn.

In the same interview, Brooklyn also dismissed all the family feud reports, telling Variety: "I've learned they're always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.