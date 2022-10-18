Graham Norton quits Twitter after JK Rowling criticised his thoughts on trans rights

British presenter Graham Norton has deleted his Twitter profile, following a debate between singer-songwriter Billy Bragg and author JK Rowling on the social media platform over Norton’s comments on transgender rights.

The debate began with singer-songwriter Billy Bragg praising Norton’s thoughts on cancel culture and trans rights in a Tweet last week.

Rowling responded, accusing Bragg of “supporting rape and death threats” by speaking in support of Norton’s views.

Norton has since deleted his Twitter account, @grahnort, but has kept his Instagram account active.

As for Norton’s original comments that sparked the backlash from the Harry Potter author – when questioned about Rowling’s position on trans rights, Norton responded that the topic is not one he likes to comment on.

“When I’m asked about it, I become a part of it. My voice adds nothing to that discussion, and I’m sort of embarrassed that I’m somehow drawn into it,” he said at the time.

“If people want to shine a light on those issues then talk to trans people. Talk to the parents of trans kids, talk to doctors, talk to scientists. Talk to someone who can illuminate it in some way.”

But last week Rowling, in response to Bragg’s support of Norton’s views, tweeted: “Enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats. You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Rowling has previously faced criticism following accusations of making anti-transgender comments on social media.

Neither Norton nor Bragg referred to rape or death threats.

Norton’s original comments were part of a response to a question about actor John Cleese’s criticism of cancel culture.

Norton, however, said he believed cancel culture to mean “accountability” that celebrities face over their words.