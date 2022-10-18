Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis issue joint response after ex-nanny shares details of nasty split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis put up a united front to condemn their former nanny’s claims in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple said in a joint statement obtained by Page Six.

“Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex,” the statement continued.

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

READ MORE:

* Don't Worry Darling tops US box office after flurry of bad press

* Olivia Wilde addresses ‘spitgate,’ says Shia LaBeouf gave her ultimatum over Don’t Worry Darling

* Don't Worry Darling (or maybe do): All the drama behind Harry Styles' new movie

* Olivia Wilde receives Jason Sudeikis’ custody papers onstage at CinemaCon



The former nanny alleges Sudeikis became aware of the relationship between Wilde and her now boyfriend Harry Styles after reading “incendiary” text messages on an Apple Watch she left in their home.

She claims the Ted Lasso star banned her from playing Styles’ music around their two children.

Getty/Jim Spellman/WireImage Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis pictured before their splt.

The unidentified nanny alleges Sudeikis became enraged after seeing Wilde preparing a salad with her “special dressing” in the kitchen, presumably for Styles. She claims “saladgate” became the breaking point in their marriage.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the former employee said.

“She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’”

“So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave,” she added.

“She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”

The nanny claims she spoke with Sudeikis about his stunt, and he allegedly said it was all on purpose so Wilde would be late to meet Styles.

The nanny claims she worked for the former couple for more than three years before Sudeikis allegedly fired her while he was intoxicated.