Dick Van Dyke, 96, hands out money to homeless and unemployed in Malibu

Dick Van Dyke has been photographed handing out cash to jobseekers and homeless people in Malibu.

The 96-year-old actor, well-known for his roles in 1960s films Marry Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, was photographed last week handing US $5 bills outside Malibu Community Labor Exchange, which matches jobseekers with local employers, the Daily Mail reported.

Getty Images/Supplied Dick Van Dyke was seen handing out $5 notes to homeless people and job-seekers in Malibu.

”Whenever I have some fives I come by,” the outlet quoted the award-winning actor as saying.

“You can’t do it all the time, though.”

The actor was first photographed giving out money at the organisation in 2021, and an employee of the centre called him an “angel from God”.

Van Dyke is best known for his roles in the 1960s with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins, and the Dick Van Dyke Show.

Most recently, the actor played the son of a banker in the 2018 film Mary Poppins Returns.

"I play the son of the old banker - another old man - and I do a song and dance number too ... So it looks good, it looks good,” the then 91-year-old said of the role.

He has been married to former make-up artist Arlene Silver, 50, since 2012.

The actor will turn 97 in December.