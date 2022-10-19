Olivia Wilde’s 'adulterous' salad dressing: are recipes the latest battleground of cheating?

Before we address a growing collective anxiety about the latest telltale sign of cheating, let’s get this out of the way.

Is Olivia Wilde’s “special” salad dressing “worth allegedly getting run over by a car”?

It’s just one question at the centre of what’s been dubbed “salad gate”, and has left people around the world virtually pawing at their computer screens in a bid to nab the actor’s exact ingredient list.

It all started yesterday, after a woman who says she cared for the children of former couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde gave an interview to the Daily Mail. In it, she said the one move that sparked Ted Lasso star Sudeikis to fly into a rage and realise that his relationship with Wilde was definitely over, was when Wilde made a salad with her “special dressing” and left the house.

According to the interview, she walked out of the family home towards the end of 2020, while her children were still awake in bed, to take the salad to singer Harry Styles. (Wilde and Styles, her boyfriend, first met on the set of her new film, Don’t Worry Darling.)

“She made this salad, and she made her special dressing, and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry],” Sudeikis allegedly told the nanny.

Then, according to the nanny, Sudeikis flung himself under her car in a bid to stop her from visiting Styles.

Firstly: No. Do not throw yourself under a car to get this so-called “adulterous” dressing. (Wilde hasn’t responded to the world’s begging, but the best guess is that it’s a mixture of red-wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic and olive oil. It’s how she dressed a roast salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes on the TV show Questlove’s Potluck in 2020.)

And, more pressingly: do we now need to be on the lookout for our partners walking out of the house with our corning ware?

It used to be that our hearts might jump into our throat – and our mind race with images of our partner entangled with another on the cheap floral sheets of a motel bed – if we found receipts from a fancy restaurant we’d never visited. Perhaps a box of jewellery given to someone else.

But now, people’s minds are turning to food.

“That’s our thing,” says one woman I know, of her husband’s parmesan and continental parsley-crumbed schnitzel. “It was the first meal he ever cooked for me, on our first date. So, I would see it as an absolute… if he made that for another girl, I would feel uneasy about that choice.

“Sometimes he’ll make it, and I’ll be like, ‘Ooh’,” she sighs. Then her voice turns steely. “He better not be making that for other girls, unless it’s for his daughters.”

Another friend says if her husband carried any dish out of the house, for another woman, it’d be a worry.

“Because he doesn’t cook,” she says. “I reckon any husband going out the door with a casserole dish would be extremely suspicious.”

Says another, of the betrayal: “It’s like when you learn the special pet name your partner has for you is the same one they had for all their exes.”

Getty/Jim Spellman/WireImage According to the nanny, Jason Sudeikis flung himself under her car in a bid to stop Olivia Wilde from visiting Harry Styles. (File photo)

Food, of course, has always been a way of cementing a bond or flirting. (See: any Nancy Meyers film.)

It’s possible, though, that the pandemic – and our craving for comfort, any comfort – has further strengthened the trend, and our heightened awareness about what it means to be fed by someone else.

One survey of 2000 Americans from this year discovered that 70% of respondents felt that preparing a dish for someone was more intimate than making love.

This doesn’t help us, though, when it comes to deciding how we should best respond should we discover a loved one is sharing our biscuits with someone else.

To that, we must defer to the late Nora Ephron, whose hit autobiographical book Heartburn, gave us something of a primer on the matter. The tome was a thinly veiled take on her acrimonious split from her husband, Carl Bernstein, the famed Washington Post reporter who helped break the Watergate scandal.

In real life, Ephron poured an entire bottle of red wine over the head of her husband, who had been cheating on her while she was seven months pregnant with their second child.

But in the author’s do-over of the event in her book, her alter-ego chose a different edible for revenge.

“If I had to do it over again, I would have made a different kind of pie,” Ephron writes, in the guise of her alter ego, Rachel Samstat, who threw a key lime pie at her philandering husband, Mark. “The pie I threw at Mark made a terrific mess, but a blueberry pie would have been even better, since it would have permanently ruined his new blazer.”