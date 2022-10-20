Bernadine Oliver-Kerby taking leave from AM after Bell's Palsy facial paralysis

Bernadine Oliver-Kerby taking an extended period of sick leave from AM Show after Bell's palsy diagnosis.

Newsreader Bernadine Oliver-Kerby says she is focussing on her recovery following an announcement she is taking extended leave from AM.

“I can’t wait to reunite with the team and AM viewers, with rest and recovery now my main priority,” she said in a statement to Stuff.

Supplied Bernadine Oliver-Kerby has taken extended leave from the AM Show after Bell’s Palsy diagnosis.

The presenter has been off-air from AM recently and on Thursday morning her co-hosts revealed “our lovely Bernadine” had been suffering facial paralysis on one side of her face due to Bell’s Palsy – a condition that has affected celebrities like Angelina Jolie and George Clooney in the past.

Bell's Palsy is caused by damage or trauma to the facial nerve, causing that side to droop. Blinking, smiling, the raising of eyebrows, flaring of nostrils and even taste sensation can also be affected since the same nerve is responsible for those functions.

On the show on Thursday morning, co-host Ryan Bridge passed on a message from Oliver-Kerby to the medical staff that had looked after her.

"She also wants to say a big 'thank you', this morning, to the team at Auckland Hospital who took such great care of her."

"Bern, We love you, you know we do - you're an incredible presence on this programme and we love your wit, we love your humour - we miss you and just look forward to seeing you back as soon as you can,” he said.

“We miss you so much,” added co-host Melissa Chan-Green.

“We can’t wait to have her back.”