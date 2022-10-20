Karen O'Leary says Celebrity Treasure Island a reflection of a 'sexist' society

Comedian Karen O'Leary walks out of the NZ reality TV show to save a team mate.

Actor Karen O'Leary says she had to quit Celebrity Treasure Island to try and salvage any chance of a woman taking out the competition.

The Wellington Paranormal star wanted to prove herself a “positively staunch feminist”, and believed her exit would be a smart play for the three remaining female contenders and their crumbling alliance.

“Generally speaking, if you were a tall, athletic, strong male-identifying person, you had an advantage,” O’Leary told Stuff the day after she stepped away from the show.

Shortland Street star Courtney Louise lost an elimination challenge to former All Black Ron Cribb on Wednesday night. In an emotional exit, O’Leary declared from the bleachers that she would take a bullet and leave just over halfway through the contest so her team mate could carry on.

“Courtney was so determined, very competitive, and also very competent as well in both a physical and mental sense,” O’Leary said.

“I could see she was always trying to do the best while being sometimes influenced to go against her better judgement.”

At the start of the competition, set in Northland, the female contestants agreed to a “women’s alliance” that would see them dedicate themselves to ensuring those in the final would be women.

Supplied O’Leary embraces Louise before sacrificing her position on the show.

“We had this common understanding about wanting women to do well and Cassie [Roma] and Mel [Robinson] were staunch advocates for that, but still it was amazing to watch how affected that women’s alliance got by the males.”

Earlier in the competition, television personality Mike King appeared for a brief stint and inserted himself into the alliance, with one contestant joking it had become “Mike King’s women’s alliance”.

King, founder of mental health advocacy group I Am Hope, gained access to the women’s alliance via his daughter Alex, a radio host, who was also on the show.

During his three days on CTI, King called contestant and former rugby union player Robinson a “cow” and O’Leary a “b....”.

O’Leary says in her opinion, King proved himself to be a “toxic bully” and should reconsider his position in mental health advocacy.

“My dad got really mad with Mike King, he said ‘if I ever see that man on the street Karen, I’m going to have a go’,” O’Leary said.

“He was so derogatory to Courtney when he first joined the teams.”

Supplied O'Leary's final appearance on Celebrity Treasure Island.

“I have no time for that, there’s no value in being like that, and I don’t think it has a place in our society.”

Male interference in the women’s alliance caused a number of hiccoughs, says O’Leary, , with TVNZ sports presenter Jesse Tuke convincing Louise not to save Robinson from elimination being a standout.

“I was trying to organise my thoughts around why the female alliances don’t work, what are the problems that exist?

“They’re societal problems, they’re problems for women in real life, it’s no different when you’re on a reality TV show, is it?

“We need to look at it from outside the show and think ‘this is typically how society still does operate’ – you have men making most of the decisions, and you have women that have been conditioned because of society to be people pleasers and to make things ok.

“Until we start to break down those aspects of society, CTI will be the same every time.”

Following last night’s elimination, there are three women vying against five men.