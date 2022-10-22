Taylor Swift reacts to breaking streaming record, Janet Jackson shoutout

Singer Taylor Swift has taken to Twitter to share her amazement over a “mind-blowing” achievement with the release of her latest album Midnights, and a shoutout from Janet Jackson.

In less than 24 hours after its release, the Anti-Hero singer’s tenth album has already made history for having the most single-day streams on Spotify.

Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris The 32-year-old has also shared her first music video for the album Anti-Hero.

The music streaming platform announced the news on their Twitter account, congratulating Swift for the recording-breaking achievement.

“And before the clock could even strike midnight on October 22nd, Taylor Swift broke the record for most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history,” Spotify tweeted.

The American pop star shared the news to her 91.4m Twitter followers.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind-blowing?” Swift wrote.

“Like what even just happened?”

Earlier on Twitter, singer Janet Jackson posted a video reacting to Midnights track Snow on the Beach, where Jackson's 2001 single All for You is referenced, with the caption “I LUV it.”

Featuring Lana Del Rey, Swift sings “Your eyes are flying saucers from another planet/ Now I’m all for you like Janet” on the song.

“I feel like I’m dreaming. I have so much love and gratitude for you and all you’ve done to inspire female artists everywhere,” Swift replied.

Midnights was released October 21 at 12am EST/5pm NZT, and several hours later Swift announced the arrival of an extended version, titled Midnights (3am edition), also available now.

