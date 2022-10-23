Ex-EastEnders actress Josephine Melville dies backstage after UK theatre performance

Josephine Melville had been appearing in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse when she died backstage.

An actress best known for her work on soap opera EastEnders has died after a performance at a UK theatre.

Josephine Melville, 61, had a recurring role in the soap as Tessa Parker – girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter – in 1986.

She also made appearances in British TV shows Casualty and The Bill, as well as appearing in Ella Henderson’s music video for Brave.

Melville had been playing Aunt Maggie in a production of Nine Night at Nottingham Playhouse.

The theatre said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member, but died after a performance on Thursday (local time), The Guardian reports. No cause of death was given.

“Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones,” the venue said in a post on Twitter.

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh also paid tribute to Melville on Twitter, saying: “I’m so shocked. A wonderful actress. Amazing comic timing. Part of a community of artists who understood the power of black stories. All blessings & condolences to the family. Full of light, rest in your power Jo.”

All remaining performances of Nine Night have been cancelled.