Rod Stewart's son Sean rushed to hospital after being 'hit by a truck'
Rod Stewart’s eldest son was rushed to hospital in the US after a traffic accident.
Sean Stewart shared the news on Instagram, revealing that he “got hit by a truck at a red light”.
The 42-year-old shared a selfie in a neck brace and hospital gown, saying it was “hard out here on these streets”.
Stewart gave followers an update the following day, posting a picture of himself and his dog Prince lying in bed.
"Still in a lot of pain," Sean wrote. "Got my best friend by my side. #doggydoctor."
He is one of the eight children Rod, 77, has with five women.
Rod and Sean made headlines in 2021 when they pleaded guilty to battery charges over a 2019 New Year’s Eve scuffle with hotel security.