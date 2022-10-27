Kanye West statue removed from public view at Madame Tussauds London

London’s famous wax museum, Madame Tussauds, says it’s removed Kanye West’s wax figure from public view.

The museum has joined the long list of institutions which dropped the US rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – following various controversial events and comments involving anti-semitic and anti-black remarks.

According to the Guardian, a spokesperson for the museum said Ye’s wax figurine was put into an archive room.

“Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London, and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

Ye’s wax statue was added to the museum in 2015 alongside the waxwork of his then wife Kim Kardashian,

Over the last week the rapper lost multiple deals with major fashion houses like Adidas and Balenciaga, and was dropped by his talent agents CAA.

His million dollar break up with the sportswear brand Adidas is reportedly costing him his billionaire status.

Forbes estimates Ye’s current value at US$400m (NZ$685m) which comes from his “real estate, cash, music catalogue and his 5% share in ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims”.

In an interview with Reuters, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that while he finds Ye’s controversial comments to be “awful,” his music itself doesn’t violate anti-hate policies on the music streaming platform.

“It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Ek said. “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”