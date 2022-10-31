Kanye apologises for George Floyd remarks, compares being criticised and losing deals to having ‘knee on my neck’

Kanye West has more to say about the recent headlines surrounding him.

In a video reportedly taken in Los Angeles, Ye stopped to answer questions and make statements to a crowd of people.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” he says.

“And I didn’t realise that term would be anti-semitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now,” he continues. “Cause there’s two things that are happening. A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defence that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

“What’s happening right now is I’m being humbled. Another thing that’s happening to me is by being burned to the flesh every single day, it’s actually proving what I had to say. When I went to the mediation, what I wanna say is, Black people are like okay, ‘Lex Friedman got you to apologise, Piers Morgan got you to apologise to Jews, but you never apologised to us about the George Floyd comment that made us feel bad.’”

He then made sure to say his statement clearly so the “soundbite” is better. “When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people,” he says.

“So I when said that, and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologise [inaudible] because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt. Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

Because of Ye’s recent comments, he’s facing a US$250 million (NZ$439m) lawsuit by George Floyd’s family for falsely claiming Floyd was killed by fentanyl, not police brutality.

He was dropped by several companies including the aforementioned Adidas, Gap, JPMorgan Chase, Balenciaga, CAA, MRC, Foot Locker, and others.

His words have caused harm in the community, allowing an anti-semitic hate group to support his statements by hanging a banner that read “Kanye is right about the Jews” above Interstate 405 in Los Angeles, US.

You can watch the full video here, where he also coined a new term for 2022 called the “red media”.