'No family is perfect': Nicola Peltz downplays rumours of a 'feud' with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Actress Nicola Peltz has once again downplayed rumours of tension between herself and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

The actress previously admitted there was an awkward period after the singer-turned-designer could not design her wedding dress when she married Victoria's son, Brooklyn Beckham, in a lavish Miami ceremony in April.

However, it's all under the bridge as "no family is perfect", 27-year-old Nicola said in a new interview with The Times.

"I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?" the Transformers star mused.

READ MORE:

* Nicola Peltz reportedly 'loves being the new Mrs Beckham' and is 'emulating Posh'

* Nicola Peltz shares glimpse into 'married life' with husband Brooklyn Beckham

* Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz buy a House together 1 year after getting engaged

* Victoria Beckham says son Brooklyn has found his 'soulmate' in Nicola Peltz



"I think it all started, and I've said this before, because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress," she said. "But the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mum got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it."

"But I, truthfully, was really excited to wear her dress. It makes me sad when I read things that people say I was never planning on wearing it. That's just not true," added Nicola, who ended up wearing Valentino on the big day.

Feud rumours have circulated since the US$3 million (NZ$5m) wedding at Nicola's family estate in Miami, which was hosted by her billionaire father Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner Peltz. And it appears there's also tension between the Peltz and Beckham broods.

"It's not just about [the] two women – it's two families coming together," an insider told Page Six in August. "It's pretty obvious there's an issue between the two families."

Getty Images/Instagram Nicola Peltz is downplaying rumours of a feud with her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Not helping matters was Nicola and Brooklyn's choice of Halloween costume over the weekend when they decided to dress up as Romeo and Juliet from Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. The film is of course based on star-crossed lovers whose families do not get along.

While Victoria has yet to speak out about the "feud' rumours, she did appear to squash all speculation when she invited Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola to sit front row when she debuted her eponymous line at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

The former Spice Girl was humbled to be surrounded by love, especially from her family, and expressed her gratitude on Instagram.

"I love you all so much x," the designer captioned a photo of her brood, including Brooklyn and Nicola.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.