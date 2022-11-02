K-Pop singer Lee Jihan, 24, among those killed in South Korean Halloween stampede

A K-Pop singer and actor has been named among the 154 people killed in last weekend’s South Korean Halloween crowd tragedy.

Lee Jihan was tragically killed on Saturday when a huge party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. It's reported 154 people were killed in the crush, including Jihan, who was only 24.

Jihan's agencies 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment confirmed the news on Twitter as they mourned his sudden passing.

“I am heartbroken to [share] sad news,” read a translated caption on the platform, adding that Jihan “has become a star in the sky and left us”.

“[He] was a sweet and warm friend to all,” the caption continued. “We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

Jihan was an emerging star in the Korean entertainment industry, having competed in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101 in 2017.

Instagram K-Pop Singer Lee Jihan, 24.

He developed a following thanks to his stint in the show, which centers on 101 K-Pop performers vying for a spot in an 11-member boy band.

Following the reality-TV competition, he began taking on acting roles – he starred in the 2019 Korean web drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day.

More than 100,000 people looking to celebrate Halloween had gathered in the nightlife district when the crush happened.

In addition to the 154 people who sadly lost their lives, a further 132 other people have been injured.

This story was originally published on nine.com.au and is republished with permission.