Sharon Stone has ‘large tumour’ found after misdiagnosis

Sharon Stone took to Instagram to announce she has a tumour that was only discovered after a misdiagnosis, a cautionary tale she hopes will encourage followers to “get a second opinion” when it comes to medical issues.

“Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure,” the “Basic Instinct” star, 64, said on Tuesday.

She noted she was suffering “worsening pain” following a double epidural.

“Went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumour that must come out,” continued Stone. “Ladies in particular: Don’t get blown off ... GET A SECOND OPINION ... It can save your life.”

Stone noted that it will take four to six weeks to fully recover, but concluded: “It’s all good.”

The Oscar-nominated Casino star then shared a screenshot of a blog post entitled, Women More Likely Than Men to Suffer Misdiagnosis, according to Studies.

Stone has been open about her health struggles, including earlier this year when she shared with Vogue Arabia that a “massive stroke and a nine-day brain haemorrhage” in 2001 nearly killed her.

The scary ordeal made her stop viewing cosmetic surgery as not a “cute luxury,” but “some kind of massive, painful neurological need,” according to Vogue Arabia.

Stone has also opened up about having lost nine children through miscarriages.

“We, as females, don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss,” she wrote on Instagram over the summer.

