Amber Heard's Twitter account disappears following ex Elon Musk takeover

Amber Heard appears to have vanished from Twitter weeks after her ex Elon Musk took over the social media platform.

The Aquaman actress' official Twitter account, @realamberheard, has been deactivated, and now reads "This account doesn't exist".

Musk, who dated Heard for nearly a year, recently became the CEO of Twitter after he purchased the social media giant for US$44 billion.

Before his take-over was finalised, the billionaire issued a public statement saying he was buying the platform to “help humanity” and didn’t want it to “become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

After splitting from actor Johnny Depp, Heard started dating Musk in 2016 and went Instagram official in April 2017.

Although they shied away from confirming their romantic relationship to the media, Heard was seen on several public outings with Musk, including time spent with his children in Australia.

The couple announced they had broken up in August 2017.

"Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," Musk wrote on Instagram at the time.

Getty/Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Heard started dating Musk in 2016 and went Instagram official in April 2017.

In 2018 Heard told The Hollywood Reporter, "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values. Intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him."