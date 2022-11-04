Sienna Miller felt 'terrible and embarrassed' after Broadway producer shot down her equal pay request

Actor S﻿ienna Miller has opened up about the brutal way she was shot down by a Broadway producer for requesting equal pay.

The 40-year-old actress claimed in her cover story for December's British Vogue ﻿that she was offered "less than half" the pay of what her male co-star would make weekly when they were doing a play on the famed Great White Way.

"I said to the producer, who was extremely powerful, 'It's not about money – it's about fairness and respect', thinking they'd come back and say, 'Of course, of course,'" she recalled, adding, "But they didn't. They just said, 'Well f... off then.'"

Miller said she didn't "want to be mean" ﻿so she declined to name the show or its producer, but she said she did end up doing the show in question – it could either be Cabaret in 2015, or After Miss Julie in 2009.

Joe Maher/Getty Images Actor Sienna Miller poses at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star ﻿said the incident left her feeling "terrible and embarrassed" but ultimately, she realised it was a "pivotal moment".

"I realised I had every right to be equally subsidised for the work that I would have done," Miller told the publication.

Then, Miller spoke about how late actor Chadwick Boseman ensured she had equal pay when they were working on 21 Bridges﻿ (2019). Boseman, who died at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a secret battle with cancer, produced the film.

Chris Pizzello/Invision Actor Chadwick Boseman.

"'What you did was extraordinary and meant the world,'" Miller said she told Boseman at the time, after he had given her a portion of his salary to ensure she had fair compensation.

"He came up to me when we wrapped and said, 'You got paid what you deserved,'" she added.

This is not the first time Miller has spoken about Boseman's act to ensure she was compensated fairly for the work she did – in an interview with Empire in September 2020, ﻿the actress revealed the "astounding" lengths Boseman went to in order to get her involved in the film. At the time, she was taking a break from acting.

"This was a pretty big-budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to," Miller explained.

Miller, who shares 10-year-old Marlowe with Tom Sturridge, continued: "And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, 'I'll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.'"

"Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid," she said, adding, "It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced."

﻿"That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.' It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully."

