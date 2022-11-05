Lindsay Lohan finally covers Jingle Bell Rock again - 18 years after Mean Girls

Actress Lindsay Lohan has finally dropped a cover of Jingle Bell Rock, 18 years after she and the “plastics” popularised the classic song in the feature 2004 film Mean Girls.

The Parent Trap star released her new version of the song at midnight on Saturday morning which will feature on the soundtrack of her new film Falling For Christmas due to be released on Netflix this week.

Netflix also released an official lyric video for the track, featuring a rap verse by Ali Tomineek, with clips from the upcoming romantic comedy.

In Falling For Christmas, Lohan plays a spoilt hotel heiress who suffers amnesia after a skiing accident and winds up in the care of a lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet).

But it was in 2004 that Lohan famously gave the 1957 classic song a new life during the famous Mean Girls talent show scene.

James Gourley/Getty Images Lindsay Lohan has finally covered Jingle Bell Rock again, almost two decades after Mean Girls.

The memorable film moment saw the star’s character Cody Heron, with Regina George (Rachel McAdams, Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert) and Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried) perform a version of the song, complete with suggestive dance moves to a packed school hall.

Falling For Christmas is the first of three Netflix features the 36-year-old actress is set to star in, after signing a multi-film deal with the streaming service earlier this year.

It will be available on Netflix in New Zealand on Thursday, November 10.