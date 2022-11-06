Singer-turned-rapper and actor Aaron Carter found dead in bathtub

Aaron Carter, the US singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, has been found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Police responded around 11am on Saturday (local time) to reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, a desert city about 112km north of Los Angeles, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said police found a deceased person at the residence. A house sitter had found a man in the bathtub in the home and resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Representatives for Carter's family confirmed the singer's death. His fiance, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as the family grieves. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Martin said in a statement. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.'”

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in Southern California.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family's reality series House of Carters that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

He opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997 - the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album released. He reached triple-platinum status with his sophomore album, 2000's Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title song and I Want Candy. His videos received regular airplay on Disney and Nickelodeon.

Carter earned acting credits through his appearance on television shows including Lizzie McGuire. He starred alongside his brother, Nick, and their siblings BJ, Aaron, Leslie and Angel Carter on the E! unscripted series House of Carters in 2006.

Carter made his Broadway debut in 2001 as JoJo in Who in Seussical the Musical. In 2009, he appeared on the ABC competition show Dancing with the Stars, finishing in fifth place with partner Karina Smirnoff. He was featured on the Food Network cooking show Rachel vs Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012.

Carter's fifth and final studio album, LOVE, was released in 2018.