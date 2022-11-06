Louis CK's upcoming NZ tour condemned by NZ Comedy Guild

The NZ Comedy Guild has condemned the upcoming tour of the disgraced comedian Louis CK, who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017.

Louis CK, who has admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct, is due to travel to New Zealand for shows later in November.

“The New Zealand comedy industry ... stand in opposition to Louis CK’s past actions, his lack of contrition, and his attempts to cover up the harm he has caused,” a statement signed by the NZ Comedy Guild board read.

“He is not welcome here,” the guild, which represents the Kiwi comedy industry, said in a statement.

In 2017, the New York Times published a report in which five women accused CK of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them without their consent.

After the article surfaced, the comedian issued an apology, admitting to the inappropriate behaviour.

Te Ao It comes after sexual harassment and abuse in the screen industry has been outed by the #MeToo movement. (Video first published June 2020).

The Comedy Guild said his actions were “antithetical to the sort of healthy, open, and diverse comedy industry that the New Zealand Comedy Guild aims to foster.”

The Guild also claimed the disgraced comedian had failed to address the actions “in a meaningful way.”

CK’s upcoming tour initially consisted of three dates: Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on November 19; Christchurch Town Hall on November 20; and Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington on November 21.

However, the Guild said “CK has already had to cancel his Wellington show, likely due to low ticket sales”.

The Guild suggested it was because “a significant part of the country shares our disgust.”

Louis CK’s touring group has been approached for comment.