Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert

The Backsteet Boys paid tribute to member Nick Carter's younger brother at their London concert on Sunday night (UK time).

American singer Aaron Carter, 34, was found dead at his home in Southern California on Saturday.

During the Backstreet Boys concert, that is taking place at the moment, the screens at the O2 arena showed a heartbreaking tribute with photos of the brothers, Nick and Aaron Carter, during the performance of their song No Place.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” said Kevin Richardson as Nick Carter fought back tears next to him on stage.

“We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognise that Nick’s little brother, Aaron Carter, passed away yesterday at 34 years old. He was a part of our family, and we thank you guys for all the love and all the well-wishes and all the support.”

As Richardson was speaking, all the other band members – A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough – are seen walking over to Nick to give him a hug of comfort.

The band also sang their 2013 hit Breath and dedicated the song to Aaron Carter.

“We’d like to dedicate this next song to our little brother Aaron Carter. You will be missed brother,” Howie Dorough added.

In an earlier post on Instagram, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death of his “baby brother”.

RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images Singers Nick Carter and Aaron Carter grew up in the spotlight, and had a strained relationship at times.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”