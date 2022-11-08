Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson welcomes a baby girl via surrogacy

Rebel Wilson, the 42-year-old Australian actress and comedian, has become a new mother.

The Pitch Perfect star announced on her Instagram page on Tuesday that she welcomed a baby girl named Royce Lillian via a surrogate.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she began her heartwarming post along with a picture of the newborn.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.

Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The best gift!!”

Wilson further added: “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly … much respect to all the mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

In June, Isn’t it Romantic actress made her relationship with clothing brand founder Ramona Agruma public with a sweet snap of the pair cuddled up close and smiling.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the actress wrote on her post.