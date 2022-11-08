Selena Gomez addresses the rumoured feud with her kidney donor friend Francia Raisa

Pop star Selena Gomez has spoken about her rumoured feud with the friend who donated her a kidney, Francia Raisa.

Speculation on the rumoured fall-out spread amongst fans of the singer on social media after Gomez’s recent Rolling Stone interview where she commented about Taylor Swift being her “only friend” in the industry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Selena Gomez has spoken out on her rumoured feud with the friend who donated her a kidney, Francia Raisa.

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," Gomez shared in the interview.

Part of that quote, "My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]", was posted on Instagram as a promotional headline for the interview. Raisa posted the now deleted comment: “Interesting”.

READ MORE:

* Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: The four biggest revelations from her Apple documentary

* Selena Gomez talks coming off bipolar medication, suicidal thoughts

* Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber prove there's no drama by posing together for photo: 'Plot twist'



Fans also noticed Raisa no longer followed Gomez on Instagram fuelling rumours the friends had a falling out.

Gomez clarified her stance on the supposed friction, commenting on a TikTok video posted by Stephanie Tleiji (@stephwithdadeets) saying “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know”.

Raisa and Gomez first met in 2007 while visiting a children’s hospital together and have been friends for nearly 15 years.

In 2017 Raisa donated her kidney to the Rare Beauty founder as she needed an organ transplant due to her ongoing battle with the autoimmune disease lupus.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” Gomez mentioned in an Instagram post where she is seen holding hands with Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”