Why did Nick and Aaron Carter fall out? A timeline of their tumultuous brotherhood

Nick Carter paid a teary tribute to his late younger brother Aaron during the Backstreet Boys concert in London, after sharing a candid Instagram post recognising their “complicated relationship.”

Aaron Carter, a US singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California over the weekend. He was 34.

The brothers had spent the majority of their lives in the spotlight, with their on-again, off-again relationship playing out in the public eye.

RJ Capak/WireImage/Getty Images Nick Carter and Aaron Carter.

From touring together to Nick’s eventual restraining order against his baby brother, here is a timeline of the siblings’ difficult relationship.

READ MORE:

* Stars and fans remember Aaron Carter, lamenting 'curse' of childhood fame

* Aaron Carter and fiancée Melanie Martin break up again 2 months after reconciliation

* What's really going on after Aaron Carter accused brother Nick of trying to put him under conservatorship



October, 2006

Nick’s House of Carters reality television series documented the singer’s attempt to reconnect with Aaron and their three sisters, Leslie, Bobbie Jean, and Angel, Aaron’s twin.

In the premier episode, the brothers were involved in a physical altercation that was broken up by their family after Nick warned Aaron to “turn the f....ing music down and respect me.”

Aaron later shared the clip on Twitter in 2019, writing his brother had “bullied” and “tortured” him.

January, 2011

Aaron entered the Betty Ford centre, a California rehabilitation facility, to deal with “emotional and spiritual issues,” according to his then manager Johnny Wright.

He completed a month’s stay at the centre, later revealing Nick had paid for his treatment.

In an Insider interview, Aaron called Nick the “most amazing man” and credited him with saving his life.

However, in 2019, Aaron took back his fond sentiments, and claimed Nick had refused to pay for a rehabilitation stay for their sister Leslie a month before her overdose in 2012.

February, 2012

Leslie’s funeral was held in early February, following her death from a drug overdose at 25-years-old.

Nick did not attend the funeral, citing professional obligations (the Backstreet Boys were touring at the time), however in a Dr Phil episode a year later, he revealed the family had “blamed” him for his sister's death.

February, 2014

Aaron attended his sister Angel's wedding, while Nick and his soon-to-be wife Laura Kitt celebrated their joint bachelor/bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

Rich Fury/AP Aaron Carter had a rocky relationship with his family.

Nick was expected to walk Angel down the aisle, but was replaced by Aaron on the day, according to Hello Magazine.

A few months later, Nick and Laura married in Santa Barbara, but Aaron did not attend.

December, 2015

In a post to his Instagram account, Nick shared a photo of his then pregnant wife and Aaron as the family appeared to celebrate Christmas together.

March, 2016

Aaron slammed his brother in an interview with GQ magazine, saying Nick hadn’t provided enough for the family.

“When my brother was 18 years old, he was out of the house. Didn’t take care of the family. I started when I was 7 years old, and I was a provider for my family, too,” he said.

July, 2017

Nick reached out to Aaron on Twitter after his brother was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession.

His girlfriend at the time, Madison, was also charged on marijuana related offences.

“To my brother: I love you no matter what and if you feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better,” he wrote.

Aaron later dismissed Nick's support in a now deleted tweet, asking why Nick would reach out to him “through a very public forum” instead of calling.

February, 2019

Following the release of their comeback album, DNA, the Backstreet Boys top the charts, and Aaron congratulated the entire band on Twitter.

September, 2019

In a statement on Twitter, Nick revealed he and sister Angel filed a restraining order against Aaron.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behaviour and his recent confession that he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick wrote.

“We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Texts between Angel and Aaron revealed he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and had thoughts of “killing babies,” according to TMZ.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Aaron Carter alleged he suffered abusive behaviour at the hands of his brother.

The outlet also alleged Aaron was seen buying guns and towards the end of September he revealed on Twitter his firearms were “taken away” from him, before eventually selling them.

Aaron went on a Twitter tirade against his family, referencing abusive behaviour from Nick against him and Paris Hilton, as well as a previous rape claim against him from singer Melissa Schuman.

Aaron also alleged Leslie had sexually abused him from the ages of 10 to 13.

December, 2021

A source close to Nick told E! News the brothers were no longer on speaking terms.